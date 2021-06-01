ADP Science, Art exams from June 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :ADP Science and Arts (formerly BA/B.Sc.) Annual Examination 2020, Supplementary Examination 2020 and Annual Examination 2021 (which were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic), ADP Science and Arts Annual Examination 3rd Year under the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will start from June 16.

According to an announcement from the Department of Examinations, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, ADP Science and Arts Annual Examination 4th year will start from the 4th week of July.

In this regard, regular students can get their roll number slips from relevant colleges and the roll number slips of private students will be sent to the address provided on their admission form.

The date sheet of the 3rd year can be downloaded from the website of Islamia University www.iub.edu.pk.