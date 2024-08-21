ADPC National Workshop On ICARE Innovations Fund Concludes Successfully
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 09:35 PM
The Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC), in collaboration with the World Bank, successfully held a National Workshop on the iCARE Innovations Fund in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC), in collaboration with the World Bank, successfully held a National Workshop on the iCARE Innovations Fund in Islamabad.
The event marked a significant milestone in advancing climate adaptation and resilience efforts in Pakistan under the Climate Adaptation and Resilience (CARE) for South Asia project, a news release said.
The workshop brought together over 80 representatives from various government departments, development partners, international organizations, civil society, and academic institutions. Participants engaged in discussions on the progress and potential of innovative projects funded by the iCARE Innovations Fund, a crucial component of the CARE project aimed at enhancing climate resilience across South Asia.
During the event, three key innovators—Inara Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), and University of Agriculture Faisalabad—presented their pioneering work. These projects focus on critical areas such as climate-smart agriculture, integrated water resources management, and climate information analytics.
Lt. Gen (R) Nadeem Ahmed, Advisor of the CARE project, emphasized the importance of knowledge exchange during his opening remarks. He highlighted the role of the iCARE Innovations Fund in fostering innovative solutions to address Pakistan’s pressing climate challenges.
The workshop featured two panel discussions on the sustainability and scalability of climate innovations and to explore the role of multi-partner collaboration in promoting climate resilience. Both sessions underscored the need for adaptable and sustainable innovations supported by strong partnerships across sectors. Panelist for the sessions were Faizan ul Hassan from PCRWR, Ms. Isabel Bogorinsky from WHH, Azmat Khan from FRD, Khalid Iqbal from Punjab Agriculture, Asif Sherazi from Islamic Relief, Hamad Bashir from UNIDO, Muhamad Nawaz from USAID, Sohail Malik from CRCC and Ali Iqbal from Sybrid.
The event concluded with closing remarks by Idrees Mahsud, Member DRR NDMA, who acknowledged ADPC’s efforts in establishing the iCARE Innovations Fund. He praised the innovative projects for their potential to build climate resilience in Pakistan and congratulated the innovators on their progress.
The workshop successfully showcased significant advancements made by the selected projects and promoted a culture of innovation in addressing Pakistan’s climate challenges. The event also generated actionable recommendations to further enhance the effectiveness of these initiatives in building a more resilient future for the country.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason4 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held6 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication6 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas6 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank6 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif6 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank6 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister7 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body7 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea7 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi7 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA7 hours ago