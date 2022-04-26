ADPC, PCRWR join hands to address challenge of water scarcity

UrduPoint.com

Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC) and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in a meeting agreed to work together to address the challenge of water scarcity in the country.

This was agreed by the ADPC team who visited PCRWR, Headquarters, Islamabad on Tuesday.

The agenda of the meeting was to brief the ADPC team on PCRWR research activities.

Speaking on the occasion PCRWR Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashraf welcomed the guests and briefly presented the mandate, research areas, ongoing projects and technologies introduced by PCRWR in water sector to combat water scarcity in the country.

PCRWR chairman also described different areas of research where both organizations can work together.

National adviser, APDC, Lt.

Gen (Retd) Nadeem Ahmed applauded different initiatives of PCRWR to address the issues related to water sector and showed his great interest to work in the collaboration in the light of the Program of Cooperation (PoC) signed between the two organizations.

Director, Risk Management, ADPC, Irfan Maqbool highly appreciated the work of PCRWR in the country to raise awareness by doing action research in the water sector.

He also showed his keen interest to work in collaboration with PCRWR for better water governance, rehabilitation of Karezes in Balochistan, groundwater recharge and in the dryland areas in future.

The guests also visited the different demonstration models of artificial recharge, rainwater harvesting and different gadgets/instruments installed in the PCRWR, headquarter.

