ADR bill to be presented in KP Assembly soon: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Usher Anwar Zaib Khan Thursday said the provincial cabinet had approved Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) bill to replace Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) for tribal districts.

He said FCR was no more in vogue in the tribal areas and these had ceased to exist following the KP cabinet approved ADR bill which would be tabled in the provincial assembly for approval.

Anwar Zaib Khan expressed these views while talking in a consultative meeting with tribal elders in sub division Razmak of North Waziristan. He said Khyber Pakhunthwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taking keen interest in development of merged districts and putting efforts for resolving issues of tribal people.

He said that the tribal people were intentionally kept backward for the last 71 years but the PTI government has changed the trend and started development projects to bring these areas at par with other districts of the province.

The minister said all the basic needs including infrastructure development, health centers, educational institutions and road networks would be ensured in all merged districts on priority.

He urged the public representatives to contact him any time in case of any issue related to the tribal areas.