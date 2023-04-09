Adrak increases to 700 per kg, garlic 360, banana Rs. 290 per dozen in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The prices of vegetables and fruits have increased sharply during Ramadan, particularly on Sunday as on this day, a large number of people visit both the vegetables and fruits markets wherein the vendors did nothing but increase the prices of the food items.

During a detailed visit to the market, the prices of the vegetables and fruits witnessed an increase, especially on Sunday because of the rush of the people in the markets. "We are most often pay a visit on Sunday to purchase vegetables and fruits," a government official told APP. He said the vendors come up with increased prices of various food items, especially on Sunday as there is no check on them from the district administration.

The price of vegetables and fruits increased sharply in Ramadan, so the citizens are worried enough. One house wife said that now the prices of the vegetables and fruits were out of reach of the middle class families.

"I do not know why there was no check on the vendors," she said.

When there was an increase in petrol prices, the vendors raised the rates of vegetables and fruits despite their low ratings purchased by them from the main wholesalers (Aarti), she said. Usually on Sunday the prices of various food items increased from 100 to 150 or 200 because of the rush, she said.

Adrak is being sold at Rs. 700, garlic 360 and lemon at 280 per kg. However, the Peas 170, kachalu 180, zucchini 80, karela 80 and onion 90 rupees per kg are being sold and Green Chilli Rs 100, Tomato Rs 50 and Eggplant Rs 80 per kg.

The prices of the fruits have also increased as Malta 440, Cano 340 and banana reached 290 rupees per dozen. Pomegranate 430, Iranian Apple 410, guava 280 and grape 430 rupees per kg with strawberry 280, Melon 180 and Watermelon 70 rupees sold per kg while the price of live chicken has increased to 380 rupees per kilogram.