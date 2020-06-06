UrduPoint.com
ADRC For Implementation Of SOP's And Environment Laws

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 04:09 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Arjumand Zia stressed to create active and efficient monitoring system for ensuring the implementation on laws and SOPs to protect the environment

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Arjumand Zia stressed to create active and efficient monitoring system for ensuring the implementation on laws and SOPs to protect the environment.

Addressing a meeting of District Environmental Protection Committee here on Saturday,ADRC directed concerned officials that the applicants who want to setup an industrial unit in the district should submit written guarantee that they will act upon the laws of environment protection, otherwise NOC would not be issue to them.

He further directed all the concerned departments that before issuing NOC complete record must be sent to district environment committee.

He said that violation of SOPs and policy of environment protection will not be tolerated at any cost, adding that direction should also be given to the Kiln owners to shift their kilns into modern technology.

On the occasion, AD Environment Protection Maqsood Rabbani briefed about the structure, aims and objectives of District Environment Protection Committee.

