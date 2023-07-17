AD&SJ awards life imprisonment to two accused

An Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) in Jalalpur Pirwala awarded life imprisonment to two accused in a murder case on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) in Jalalpur Pirwala awarded life imprisonment to two accused in a murder case on Monday.

Accused Muhammad Ramzan and Ameer Bakhsh would also pay Rs 400,000 each as compensation to the heirs of deceased Abu Bakar.

Abu Bakar was shot at and killed in 2020 over a monetary dispute, according to the prosecution.

Jalalpur city police had registered the case and arrested the accused. A Challan was submitted inthe court and the two accused were awarded life imprisonment.