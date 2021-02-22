ADSJ issues non-bailable arrest warrant of Assistant Registrar QAU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) (West) Abida Sajjad issued non-bailable arrest warrant of Assistant Registrar Quaid-e-Azam University Qamar Rashid Satti for non-appearance despite summons.

The court on the application of an university employee Muhammad Shabeer regarding job restoration summoned the Assistant Registrar Qamar Rashid Satti who did not appear before the court. The court was informed that he could not appear before the court due to personal reasons.

The court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the assistant registrar for his persistent non-appearance.