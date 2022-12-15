UrduPoint.com

AD&SJ Issues Release Orders For 28 Prisoners At Adiala Jail

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Syed Muhammad Illayas, along with Senior Civil Judge Ghulam Akbar, on Thursday, visited the Central Jail Adiala and ordered the release of 28 prisoners involved in minor crimes.

A well-armed contingent of Jail police welcomed the Judges.

The AD&SJ also inspected different Jail blocks, including Kitchen, hospital, women and children's wards and inquired the prisoners about their problems.

The judges expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness arrangement and other facilities provided to the prisoners in the Jail.

On the occasion, Jail Superintendent Asad Javed Warraich briefed the judges about the arrangements made for prisoners at the Jail.

