AD&SJ launches spring plantation drive in civil court

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Jatoee along with civil judges on Wednesday launched spring plantation drive by planting a sapling in the lawns of the Sessions Court in line with greener Punjab vision of Lahore High Court Chief Justice.

Senior Additional District and Session Judge Chudhry Mazher Shafique, Additional District and session judge Mubeen Raja and Senior civil judge Muhammad islam Chudhry, Civil judge Muhammad Nadeem Rehmat, Civil judge Syed Irshad Hussain sabzwari, Civil Judge Qaser Iqbal, Civil judge Bilal Faiz Rasool and President Bar Nasrullah Khan Gopang also planted saplings in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, the AD&SJ said that trees help reducing pollution and making environment pleasant.

He said the plantation drive would continue in the district with renewed zeal and stressed that people from all sectors of life must join the drive to make their surroundings green and pollution-free.

Bar President Nasrullah Khan Gopang said the people should plant saplings at homes and nurture them into fully grown trees. The forest department Block Official said that 66000 saplings would be planted in Jatooee during the ongoing drive.