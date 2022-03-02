UrduPoint.com

AD&SJ Launches Spring Plantation Drive In Civil Court

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

AD&SJ launches spring plantation drive in civil court

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Jatoee along with civil judges on Wednesday launched spring plantation drive by planting a sapling in the lawns of the Sessions Court in line with greener Punjab vision of Lahore High Court Chief Justice.

Senior Additional District and Session Judge Chudhry Mazher Shafique, Additional District and session judge Mubeen Raja and Senior civil judge Muhammad islam Chudhry, Civil judge Muhammad Nadeem Rehmat, Civil judge Syed Irshad Hussain sabzwari, Civil Judge Qaser Iqbal, Civil judge Bilal Faiz Rasool and President Bar Nasrullah Khan Gopang also planted saplings in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, the AD&SJ said that trees help reducing pollution and making environment pleasant.

He said the plantation drive would continue in the district with renewed zeal and stressed that people from all sectors of life must join the drive to make their surroundings green and pollution-free.

Bar President Nasrullah Khan Gopang said the people should plant saplings at homes and nurture them into fully grown trees. The forest department Block Official said that 66000 saplings would be planted in Jatooee during the ongoing drive.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Punjab All From Court

Recent Stories

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their ..

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their upcoming web-series

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 -Rozgar training program: Applications open for on ..

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

3 hours ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>