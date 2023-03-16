AD&SJ orders release of 11 prisoners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional District & Sessions Judge Munsaf Khan, along with Civil Judge Zahid Yusuf, visited central jail and ordered for releasing 11 prisoners arrested for petty crimes, here on Thursday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Munsaf Khan, along with Civil Judge Zahid Yusuf, visited central jail and ordered for releasing 11 prisoners arrested for petty crimes, here on Thursday.

Both judicial officers went to the jail hospital, women section, kitchen and other barracks and inquired about facilities being provided to them in the jail.

The AD&SJ expressed satisfaction over the administrative and security measures taken in the jail by the management.