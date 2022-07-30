UrduPoint.com

AD&SJ Orders To Release Seven Prisoners From Adiala Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Tanvir Akbar and Senior Civil Judge Chaudary Imran Ali Saturday visited the Central Jail, Adiala and ordered the release of seven prisoners involved in minor crimes

A well-armed contingent of Jail police welcomed the Judges.

The AD&SJ also inspected different Jail blocks and interacted with the patients admitted to the Jail's hospital.

He expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided to the prisoners in the Jail.

On the occasion, Jail Superintendent briefed the Judges about the arrangements made for prisoners at the Jail.

