AD&SJ Release 14 Prisoners From Central Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 06:52 PM

Additional District and Session Judge Shakeel Ahmed Friday ordered for release of 14 prisoners from central jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Additional District and Session Judge Shakeel Ahmed Friday ordered for release of 14 prisoners from central jail.

Along with Judicial Magistrate 1st class Sajid Bilal, he visited Central Jail here.

Superintendent Jail Chaudhry Asgar Ali briefed them about administrative and security measures in the jail.

AD &SJ visited the jail hospital, kitchen and prisoners barracks and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and facilities.

He also listened to the problems of the prisoners and also inspected handicrafts made by them.

He also released 14 prisoners involved in petty offenses on personal surety bonds.

