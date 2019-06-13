AD&SJ release seven prisoners in Sargodha

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ), Muhammad Afzal Fahim along with Civil Judge Syed Jahanzaib Bukhari Thursday visited the district Jail Sargodha and released seven (7) prisoners involved in minor cases.

The ADSJ reviewed different blocks of the Jail and checked food and security arrangements available for the prisoners.He appreciated the administration for provision of quality food.

The ADSJ visited the female section and children blocks andexpressed satisfaction over the arrangements.