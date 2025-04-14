Open Menu

AD&SJ Releases 17 Prisoners

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Harl visited the central jail here on Monday.

Civil Judge Sheikh Abdul Razaq accompanied him. The judicial officers inspected medical facilities in the jail hospital, kitchen, and barracks and expressed their satisfaction.

Superintendent Jail Sajid Baig briefed them about the arrangements in the jail.

The AD&SJ talked with prisoners about their problems in the jail and ordered the release of 17 prisoners involved in minor offenses on personal surety bonds.

