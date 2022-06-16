AD&SJ releases three prisoners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Naveed Akhtar on Thursday visited the Shahpur Jail and released three prisoners involved in minor cases.

He also reviewed different blocks in the jail and checked food for prisoners besides visiting women and children blocks.

On this occasion, Jail Superintendent Akhtar Iqbal Baryar, Deputy Superintendent KamranMaqbool and Medical Officer Dr Bilal Haider were also present.