AD&SJ visits central jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Asim Mansoor visited central jail, here on Friday.

Judicial Magistrate 1st class Muhammad Bilal Yasin was accompanied him.

AD&SJ inspected treatment facilities in the hospital, kitchen and barracks.

He expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to prisoners in the jail.

He also listened to the problems of the inmates and assured them of redressal.

The AD&SJ also ordered for release to three prisoners involved in petty offenceson personal surety bonds.