Open Menu

AD&SJ Visits Central Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM

AD&SJ visits Central Jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral visited the Central Jail here on Tuesday.

Civil Judge/Magistrate Sheikh Abdul Razaq accompanied him. The AD&SJ inspected medical facilities, kitchen and barracks in the jail hospital and expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the administration.

Superintendent Jail Sajid Baig briefed the judicial officers about the facilities available in the jail and the number of prisoners. They met the prisoners and enquired about their problems.

The AD&SJ also ordered the release of prisoners involved in minor crimes on personal surety bonds.

Recent Stories

Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million ..

Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million F&B investments in 2024

46 seconds ago
 Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek univ ..

Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek universities to enhance cooperatio ..

15 minutes ago
 IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre o ..

IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens appl ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens applications for educational award ..

16 minutes ago
 Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft ..

Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft engine MRO services

31 minutes ago
 UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow m ..

UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow monitoring technology

46 minutes ago
13 Pakistani companies showcase defence products, ..

13 Pakistani companies showcase defence products, technologies at IDEX 2025

46 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at ..

Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establ ..

Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establish Height of Burst sensor man ..

1 hour ago
 Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial o ..

Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case ..

1 hour ago
 SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre

SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre

2 hours ago
 Investigation report unveils harrowing details in ..

Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan