AD&SJ visits Central Jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral visited the Central Jail here on Tuesday.

Civil Judge/Magistrate Sheikh Abdul Razaq accompanied him. The AD&SJ inspected medical facilities, kitchen and barracks in the jail hospital and expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the administration.

Superintendent Jail Sajid Baig briefed the judicial officers about the facilities available in the jail and the number of prisoners. They met the prisoners and enquired about their problems.

The AD&SJ also ordered the release of prisoners involved in minor crimes on personal surety bonds.