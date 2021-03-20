ADSJ visits Central jail Adiala to inspect provision of facilities to inmates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Malik Ijaz Asif accompanied by Civil Judge Ahmed Hayat visited Center Jail Rawalpindi to check facilities being provided to inmates here on Saturday.

On the occasion - the judges paid a detailed visit to the Women's Ward, Juvenile barracks, kitchen, prisoner's cell and Jail Barracks.

During visit, the judges also inquired the facilities being provided to them in jail.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Malik Ijaz Asif inspected and met with the inmates and directed the authorities concerned to provide filtration plant, sanitation, medical and other facilities to the prisoners.

During the visit, the judge lauded the efforts of jail administration for taking precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Ijaz Asif also issued orders on personal bail for the prisoners arrested in minor cases who were released on the spot.