AD&SJ visits central jail, release 11 prisoners

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Shahid Zamir, alobng with Civil Judge Sajid Bilal, visited central jail, here on Friday.

They inspected medical facilities in the jail hospital, kitchen, barracks and cells and took a briefing from Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum.

The judicial officers also talked with prisoners and listened to their problems in the jail.

Later, AD&SJ ordered for releasing 11 prisoners, confined in petty nature cases, on personal surety bonds.