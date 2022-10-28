AD&SJ visits Central Jail, release 18 prisoners

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional District & Session Judge (AD&SJ) Ijaz Ahmed on Friday visited the Central Jail and released 18 prisoners involved in petty cases.

Jail Superintendent Mansoor Akbar briefed the judicial officers about administrative and security measures.

The AD&SJ visited the jail hospital and inquired about health of under-treatment prisoners.

He also checked food quality in the kitchen, and listened to problems of prisoners.