AD&SJ visits Central Jail, release eight prisoners

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Tariq Ayub Khan visited Central Jail on Thursday and released eight prisoners involved in minor cases.

He, along with civil judge Sajid Bilal, visited the jail hospital, women barracks, kitchen and other areas.

He talked to the prisoners and inquired about problems being confronted by them.

Jail Superintendent Maqsood Akbar briefed the AD&SJ about administrative and security measures in the jail.