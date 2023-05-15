UrduPoint.com

AD&SJ Visits Central Jail, Releases 9 Prisoners

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Munsaf Ali Khan, along with Civil Judge Sajid Bilal, visited central jail and released nine prisoners here on Monday

The both judicial officers went to the jail hospital, women barracks, kitchen, and other barracks and inquired about facilities being provided to the inmates.

The AD&SJ expressed satisfaction over the administrative and security measures taken in the jail by management.

Superintendent Jail Mansoor Akbar briefed the officers about administrative and security measures in and outside the jail.

