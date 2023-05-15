AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Munsaf Ali Khan, along with Civil Judge Sajid Bilal, visited central jail and released nine prisoners here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Munsaf Ali Khan, along with Civil Judge Sajid Bilal, visited central jail and released nine prisoners here on Monday.

The both judicial officers went to the jail hospital, women barracks, kitchen, and other barracks and inquired about facilities being provided to the inmates.

The AD&SJ expressed satisfaction over the administrative and security measures taken in the jail by management.

Superintendent Jail Mansoor Akbar briefed the officers about administrative and security measures in and outside the jail.