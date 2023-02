FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Munsaf Khan on Friday visited the District Jail and released seven prisoners involved in minor cases.

He visited the jail hospital, women barracks, kitchen and other areas.

Jail Superintendent Ch Asgar Ali briefed the AD&SJ aboutadministrative and security measures in the jail.