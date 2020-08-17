AD&SJ visits district jail, releases 10 prisoners involved in minor cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional district Sessions Judge (D&SJ), Wajahat Hassan along with Civil Judge Azhar Humayun visited the district jail and released 10 prisoners involved in minor cases.

The DSJ also reviewed different blocks of the jail and checked food and security arrangements available for the prisoners.

He appreciated the administration for provision of quality food and cleanliness arrangements.

He also visited the female and children blocks and listen to their problems.

On this occasion, Jail Superintendent Javaid Iqbal Khichi and Deputy SuperintendentMuhammad Imran Butt were also accompanied the district and session judge.