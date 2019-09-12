UrduPoint.com
AD&SJ Visits District Jail, Releases Four Prisoners

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:30 PM

AD&SJ visits district jail, releases four prisoners

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Afzal Fahim on Thursday visited the district jail and released four prisoners involved in minor cases.

The AD&SJ also visited different blocks of the jail and checked food besides security arrangements.

He appreciated the administration for providing quality food and cleanliness arrangements.

The AD&SJ also visited female and children blocks, and listened to their problems.

