AD&SJ Visits District Jail, Releases Four Prisoners
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Afzal Fahim on Thursday visited the district jail and released four prisoners involved in minor cases.
The AD&SJ also visited different blocks of the jail and checked food besides security arrangements.
He appreciated the administration for providing quality food and cleanliness arrangements.
The AD&SJ also visited female and children blocks, and listened to their problems.