AD&SJ visits Kohat reviews condition of district Jail Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Additional District and Sessions Judge Inamullah on Wednesday visited district jail Kohat along with SP City Farooq Zaman and inspected the conditions of inmates and prisons.

He visited the juvenile, elderly, women and other barracks in the district jail and made a detailed inspection and also asked about the problems from the detainees.

The AD&SJ expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the jail administration and cleanliness condition at the jail.

He directed jail administration to improve medical and other facilities at juvenile and women barracks.

