Open Menu

AD&SJ Visits Kohat Reviews Condition Of District Jail Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 11:20 AM

AD&SJ visits Kohat reviews condition of district Jail Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Additional District and Sessions Judge Inamullah on Wednesday visited district jail Kohat along with SP City Farooq Zaman and inspected the conditions of inmates and prisons.

He visited the juvenile, elderly, women and other barracks in the district jail and made a detailed inspection and also asked about the problems from the detainees.

The AD&SJ expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the jail administration and cleanliness condition at the jail.

He directed jail administration to improve medical and other facilities at juvenile and women barracks.

APP/arq-rnr

Related Topics

Jail Kohat Women From

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

35 minutes ago
 Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

39 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

12 hours ago
One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

12 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

12 hours ago
 Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

12 hours ago
 Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

12 hours ago
 Plights of Gaza women, children highlighted

Plights of Gaza women, children highlighted

12 hours ago
 MCCI, PITB agree to set up software technology par ..

MCCI, PITB agree to set up software technology park in Multan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan