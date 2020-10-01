AD&SJ visits Shahpur Jail; Releases three prisoners

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Anjum Raza Syed along with Civil Judge Shahpur Ashfaq Ahmed visited the district Jail Shahpur and released three prisoners involved in minor cases.

The AD&SJ visited different blocks of the Jail and checked food and security arrangements available for the prisoners. He appreciated the administration for provision of quality food and cleanliness arrangements. He also visited the female and children blocks and listen their problems,while expressed satisfaction over security arrangements.

On the occasion, Deputy Superintendent Jail Mazhar Iqbal was also present.