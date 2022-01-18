Adtl Chief Secretary South Punjab presides over high level meeting at SP Secretariat Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar has said that accurate data of available resources should be compiled for future planning so that the national resources can be utilized properly for the welfare of the people

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar has said that accurate data of available resources should be compiled for future planning so that the national resources can be utilized properly for the welfare of the people.

He was addressing a high-level meeting of all secretaries of South Punjab at the South Punjab Secretariat Office Bahawalpur here on Tuesday.

Secretary Planning South Punjab Syed Shoaib Bukhari, Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel, Secretary Local Government Amir Aqiq Khan, Secretary S&GAD Noshin Malik, Secretary Irrigation Amir Khattak, Secretary Health Muhammad Nadir, and other secretaries were present in the meeting. The Additional Chief Secretary has said that indicators have been introduced to evaluate the performance of the Secretaries of South Punjab so that the effective monitoring of development factors could be ensured. He said that proper utilization of development funds should be ensured.

He said that practical steps should be taken for the timely completion of all development projects in South Punjab.

Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar has said that the budget of South Punjab has been increased from Rs 189 billion to Rs 192 billion. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab has said that 2853 projects are being initiated in 11 districts of South Punjab. These include 215 projects of the health sector, 210 projects of education, 631 projects of highways, 161 projects of buildings, 25 projects of agriculture and 429 projects of local government have been completed.

He instructed the secretaries of the concerned departments to complete projects within the next six months. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar directed that all administrative secretaries should conduct meetings on weekly basis for reviewing the progress of development projects.

In the meeting, secretaries of various departments briefed the Additional Chief Secretary about the performance of their respective departments.