Adtl CS South Punjab visits Bahawalpur Cant Board office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar visited the office of Cantonment board Bahawalpur today. He planted the jacaranda plant on the lawn of the Cantonment Board Office under the Monsoon tree plantation campaign.

Chief Executive Officer Cantonment Board Rana Ramiz Shafqat was also present at the occasion. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar also inspected the Citizen Facilitation Center of the Cantonment Board. He was briefed about the working of the center and related Android applications. Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar appreciated the state-of-the-art building of Cantonment Board Bahawalpur for public service.

Executive Officer Cantonment Board Bahawalpur briefed the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab about the Rs 500 million worth of development projects launched by Cantonment Board Bahawalpur in civil areas.

He said that these development projects include public buildings, parks, roads, footpaths, public toilets, and basic facilities like water, sanitation, and health and sewage projects.

He said that Cantonment Board Bahawalpur has increased its property tax revenue by 100 percent. Previously it was Rs.40 million and now it has risen to Rs.80 million. He informed that during the last year, the total income of Cantonment Board Bahawalpur increased from Rs 630 million to Rs 920 million. Executive Officer Cantonment Board Bahawalpur said that two Girls' High Schools and one Girls' College have been established under Cantonment Board Bahawalpur to provide quality education to female students.

OPD and free-of-cost medicines were also being provided to the public at two Primary health centers managed by the Cantonment Board Bahawalpur.