Adtl IG South Punjab visits Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General South Punjab Police Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan visited Bahawalpur and listened the complaints of people here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was the duty of police to help people.

"People came to police with the hope of justice and police must keep their doors open for the public,he said".

Additional IG sought a report on the Khairpur Tamewali bus accident.

He was briefed by DSP Traffic police and DSP Bahawalpur Saddar about the accident. He directed to ensure the following of traffic rules in order to avoid such accidents in future.