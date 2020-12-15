UrduPoint.com
Adtl IGP SP Rewards Officials For Action Against Proclaimed Offenders In Bahawalpur

Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:31 PM

Adtl IGP SP rewards officials for action against proclaimed offenders in bahawalpur

Additional Inspector General South Punjab Police Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has appreciated the performance of Bahawalpur police on successful action against proclaimed offender

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General South Punjab Police Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has appreciated the performance of Bahawalpur police on successful action against proclaimed offenders.

He gave away cash prizes and certificates to police officials including Inspector Irfan Akbar, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ali, Sub-Inspector Safdar Iqbal and ASI Muhammad Rafiq.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional IGP said that steps are being taken to encourage field officers and incentives are given to boost their morale.

He said that South Punjab police must work hard for saving lives and properties of people of the area. He appreciated the performance of Bahawalpur police against proclaimed offenders. Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Hassan Mushtaq Shukera were also present at the occasion.

