Adtl Secretary C&W SP visits site of double road

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Additional Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Ghulam Yaseen visited the site of the under-construction double road from Uch Sharif to Ahmadpur East and inspected the construction work of the 27-kilometer lengthy road.

He directed concerned officers to maintain a high quality of work and complete the construction on time.

He instructed that the installation of electric poles must be completed on time and that any hurdles in the way of the road must be removed.

He said that no compromise can be made on the quality of work. SDO Highways Ali Shan in his briefing said that funds of

Rs 2.5555 billion have been utilized in the construction of this road.

He said that construction work is underway at a good pace and monitoring of the work is being done on a regular basis.