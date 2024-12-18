Open Menu

Adtl Secy Education Reviews Training Of Head Teachers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Adtl Secy Education reviews training of head teachers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Primary objective of the training on leadership held for head teachers was to improve the administrative affairs of schools and the quality of education so that children learning potential can be enhanced through school-based assessment.

This was expressed by Additional Secretary of school Education South Punjab Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq during his visit to Bahawalpur here on Wednesday while reviewing the process of school-based assessment and head teachers' training on leadership.

Section Officer and CEO Education Bahawalpur, along with officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

Additional Secretary Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq said that effective measures were being implemented to improve the educational environment and the ongoing training of teachers according to new modules was part of the effort to enhance the quality of education.

