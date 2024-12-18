Adtl Secy Education Reviews Training Of Head Teachers
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Primary objective of the training on leadership held for head teachers was to improve the administrative affairs of schools and the quality of education so that children learning potential can be enhanced through school-based assessment.
This was expressed by Additional Secretary of school Education South Punjab Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq during his visit to Bahawalpur here on Wednesday while reviewing the process of school-based assessment and head teachers' training on leadership.
Section Officer and CEO Education Bahawalpur, along with officers concerned were also present on the occasion.
Additional Secretary Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq said that effective measures were being implemented to improve the educational environment and the ongoing training of teachers according to new modules was part of the effort to enhance the quality of education.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary
PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..
Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..
U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award
UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education paves way for progress: UoS VC2 minutes ago
-
Adtl Secy Education reviews training of head teachers2 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy commissions Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS Yamama in Romania2 minutes ago
-
SMIU achieves remarkable position in UI Green Metrics-2024 Ranking2 minutes ago
-
226 girls registered for mass-marriage under "Dhee Rani" initiative12 minutes ago
-
FCCI Chief urges private sector to contribute for polio free Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
List of dilapidated school buildings sought for repair12 minutes ago
-
PFC to participate in DITF starting from Jan 1 in Dhaka12 minutes ago
-
P&SHD minister suspends 2 MOs, charge nurse12 minutes ago
-
Ghazala Gola emphasizes to take all stakeholders on board in legislation to prevent child marriage12 minutes ago
-
Forest dept. thwarts attempt to smuggle timber from Kashmir12 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit17 minutes ago