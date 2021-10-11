UrduPoint.com

Adult Education Centre Inaugurated At Swabi Jail

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

Adult Education Centre inaugurated at Swabi jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Superintendent Jail Swabi, Mohammad Naeem Khan on Monday inaugurated Adult Education Centre in Swabi jail which was established with cooperation of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD).

A total of 28 inmates have been selected for imparting education under this programme inside the jail premises.

Superintendent Jail Naeem Khan on the occasion appreciated the efforts of NCHD and said that such literacy centres would help educate prisoners so that they could become useful citizens of the society.

He said the training programme has been developed on the pattern of NCHD's literacy programme. The programme has consisted on basics of various subjects including mathematics.

