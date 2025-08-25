Open Menu

Adult Literacy Centre At AIOU Brings New Learning Opportunities For Its Staff

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Adult Literacy Centre at AIOU brings new learning opportunities for its staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has successfully completed a three-month adult literacy course for its gardeners and security guards under the Adult Literacy Centre, marking a significant step in improving the lives of its employees through education.

A graceful certificate distribution ceremony was held. where the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood participated as the chief guest, said a press release on Monday.

Addressing to the audience, Dr. Nasir Mahmood focused on the importance of education for all, calling it the fundamental right of every individual.

He also focused that it was a matter of honor for AIOU that it not only provides education to students but also created literacy and learning opportunities for its own staff.

He further instructed the administrators of the Adult Literacy Centre to include professional training relevant to the employees’ work, in the next phase so that they could perform their duties more effectively.

"True success is achieved when knowledge and skills are accompanied by positive attitudes," he said.

other faculty members, who participated the ceremony also expressed their views.

Certificates were also awarded certificates to the successful participants and appreciated their hard work and dedication.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

9 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan