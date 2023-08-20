Adulterated chilies seized

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized substandard chilies from a unit on Pakpattan road.

PFA sources said on Sunday that a food safety team raided a spices preparing unit at High school Stop Pakpattan road and seized 405 kg chilies, 5 kg labelling material and other paraphernalia.

During laboratory analysis, the adulteration of dying colour was found in chilies.

Haveli Lakha police hare registered a case against the owner.