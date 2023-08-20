Adulterated Chilies Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2023 | 12:30 PM
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized substandard chilies from a unit on Pakpattan road.
PFA sources said on Sunday that a food safety team raided a spices preparing unit at High school Stop Pakpattan road and seized 405 kg chilies, 5 kg labelling material and other paraphernalia.
During laboratory analysis, the adulteration of dying colour was found in chilies.
Haveli Lakha police hare registered a case against the owner.