Adulterated Milk Recovered, One Held

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 07:01 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) team recovered 3200 liters adulterated milk from a factory and arrested one person during a special operation launched on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, The PFA team alongwith police party raided at a factory situated at Village 251/EB near Gagu Mandi and recovered adulterated milk.

The team recovered Muhammad Asad from the factory while the owner Rao Muhammad Irfan managed to escape from the scene. The officials disposed off the adulterated milk after it was proved sub-standard from the laboratory.

The PFA officials said that three cases have already been registered against the factory over charges of manufacturing adulterated milk during a year.

Gagu Mandi police registered the case against the owner and raids were being conducted to arrest the owner, A spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

