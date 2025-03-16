Adulterated milk seized, heavy fines imposed in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A special operation conducted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority in Kohat on Sunday has resulted in the seizure and destruction of adulterated milk, with heavy fines imposed on the suppliers.

The team, equipped with modern equipment, tested milk samples on the spot, detecting water adulteration. The adulterated milk was immediately confiscated and destroyed, while the suppliers were penalized.

In addition to the milk inspection, the team also visited meat and chicken shops, checking cleanliness, meat quality, and hygiene standards. Shopkeepers selling substandard meat were warned, and legal action was taken against some.

