Open Menu

Adulterated Milk Seized, Heavy Fines Imposed In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Adulterated milk seized, heavy fines imposed in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A special operation conducted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority in Kohat on Sunday has resulted in the seizure and destruction of adulterated milk, with heavy fines imposed on the suppliers.

The team, equipped with modern equipment, tested milk samples on the spot, detecting water adulteration. The adulterated milk was immediately confiscated and destroyed, while the suppliers were penalized.

In addition to the milk inspection, the team also visited meat and chicken shops, checking cleanliness, meat quality, and hygiene standards. Shopkeepers selling substandard meat were warned, and legal action was taken against some.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

World Rowing Federation to organise global events ..

World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE

17 minutes ago
 UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

32 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

1 hour ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

1 hour ago
 SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

3 hours ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

3 hours ago
 29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

4 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

5 hours ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

5 hours ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan