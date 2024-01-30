Adulterated milk wasted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday launched a massive crackdown

against unwholesome milk.

The PFA spokesman said the PFA teams raided at different shops and dairies.

They found three diaries which were selling adulterated milk.

The PFA seized 500-liter of unhealthy milk from the dairies while

the owners, including Ghulam Nawaz, Muhammad Mushtaq and Ahmed,

were fined.