Adulterated Milk Wasted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday conducted an operation in Khayaban Amin and Babu Sabu here and destroyed various expired items.
The Punjab Food Authority is in action against health-harming elements, and its teams conducted an operation in Khayaban Amin and Babu Sabu and closed a sweets and bakery unit for violating the rules.
The authority imposed a fine of Rs170,000 on 12 restaurants, and destroyed 2 maunds of adulterated milk and expired items.
DG Food Authority Asim Javed says that 13,000 liters of milk coming in 18 milk trucks were checked and sweets production units were sealed for using broken eggs in the preparation of sweets and bakery items.
Likewise, restaurants were fined for dirty freezers and poor cleaning arrangements. The DG said that they are working day and night to ensure the provision of healthy food to the people of Punjab.
Recent Stories
Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan
Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'PSCA working with institutions to eliminate terror'4 minutes ago
-
Adulterated milk wasted4 minutes ago
-
DC visits Timergara Medical College to review ongoing projects4 minutes ago
-
Chairman WAPDA reviews construction activities on Diamer Basha Dam’s 14 key sites5 minutes ago
-
CPWB pays tributes to APS martyrs5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM pays tribute to martyrs of APS5 minutes ago
-
Governor paid tribute to APS victim families5 minutes ago
-
Creativity must be inspired among youths to overcome unemployment issue: Experts15 minutes ago
-
Robbery accused killed by accomplices in police encounter15 minutes ago
-
Nation to always remembers APS martyrs’ sacrifices: Abdul Aleem Khanzada15 minutes ago
-
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Stipends for remote area female students25 minutes ago