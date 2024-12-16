Adulterated milk wasted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday conducted an operation in Khayaban Amin and Babu Sabu here and destroyed various expired items.

The Punjab Food Authority is in action against health-harming elements, and its teams conducted an operation in Khayaban Amin and Babu Sabu and closed a sweets and bakery unit for violating the rules.

The authority imposed a fine of Rs170,000 on 12 restaurants, and destroyed 2 maunds of adulterated milk and expired items.

DG Food Authority Asim Javed says that 13,000 liters of milk coming in 18 milk trucks were checked and sweets production units were sealed for using broken eggs in the preparation of sweets and bakery items.

Likewise, restaurants were fined for dirty freezers and poor cleaning arrangements. The DG said that they are working day and night to ensure the provision of healthy food to the people of Punjab.