Adulteration In Milk Reduced After HFA's Operations: AD

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:41 PM

Adulteration in milk reduced after HFA's operations: AD

ABBOTTABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Adulteration in milk and sale of sub-standard food items have been reduced considerably in Hazara region after the operations conducted by the KP Halal Food Authority (HFA) said Assistant Director HFA Hazara region Adeel Noman while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

In 2018, we have started HFA operation in Hazara division and focused on eliminating adulteration from milk which was on the rise at that time and in some milk samples, the HFA detected 50 percent water contamination.

We have started milk inspection at every shop, restaurants, entry and exit points of district Abbottabad which brought a change in the behavior of milk producers and sellers, he said.

While giving the details of the last week HFA activities, he said that we have collected 1266 milk samples from different areas, after lab tests 560 samples found adulterated while 15 samples were found contaminated with chemicals and two samples found adulterated with formalin and have imposed heavy fines on them. Noman Adeel stated that the operation was continuing with the help of Livestock department and advised the people to report to the HFA if they have any sort of information about adulterations.

