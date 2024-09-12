Adulteration Not To Be Tolerated: Bilal Yaseen
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Punjab food Minister Bilal Yaseen said on Thursday that Lahorites had been protected from consuming substandard milk as network involved in supply of substandard milk was exposed.
According to official sources here, the minister said this gang had been supplying milk in big societies of the provincial capital. He said that in line with the order of Punjab CM, crackdown against such elements was being carried out early in the morning through setting up pickets.
He further said that amendment was being made in present laws to award strict punishments to those involved in adulteration.
It is pertinent to mention here that dairy safety teams under the supervision of Punjab Food Minister and Punjab Food Authority DG early in the morning set up picket in Gajumata's village Gurumangat. During the action network involved in supply of substandard milk was exposed. Three accused were arrested; 10,000 litres of substandard milk, 2,000 litres of milk solution, powder, ghee, detergent and chemical were discarded on the spot.
Two supply tankers, three processing chillers and mixing machine were also seized.
