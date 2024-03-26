Adulteration: three beverage units sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) has sealed three units for preparing adulterated beverage of national repute in Burewala, district Vehari during checking process.

The operation was conducted at lalazar colony, Tibba Sultanpur and maitala chowk one after another where preparation of the fake beverages was going on in full swing, said the spokesman.

Thousands litres of fake and expired beverage was recovered from the said manufacturing units in toto, thrown away.

About 74 liter adulterated soda with relevant ingredients were also found collectively from the three places. Moreover, PFA spokesman claimed to have recovered 120 kg adulterated red chilli from karyana store situated at main market of the city.

The seized chemicals and beverages were wasted on the spot while a total of Rs.65,000 fine was imposed on owners of the three faulty units, added the spokesman.