Open Menu

Adulteration: Three Beverage Units Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Adulteration: three beverage units sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) has sealed three units for preparing adulterated beverage of national repute in Burewala, district Vehari during checking process.

The operation was conducted at lalazar colony, Tibba Sultanpur and maitala chowk one after another where preparation of the fake beverages was going on in full swing, said the spokesman.

Thousands litres of fake and expired beverage was recovered from the said manufacturing units in toto, thrown away.

About 74 liter adulterated soda with relevant ingredients were also found collectively from the three places. Moreover, PFA spokesman claimed to have recovered 120 kg adulterated red chilli from karyana store situated at main market of the city.

The seized chemicals and beverages were wasted on the spot while a total of Rs.65,000 fine was imposed on owners of the three faulty units, added the spokesman.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Vehari Burewala Market From

Recent Stories

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pak ..

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

49 minutes ago
 Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide a ..

Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series i ..

Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to ..

Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..

1 hour ago
 LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by ..

LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections

2 hours ago
 Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

2 hours ago
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke R ..

PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi

3 hours ago
 Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

4 hours ago
 Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

4 hours ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan