Adulterers fined for Rs. 50 thousand during Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Mar, 2025) The District Food Testing Authorities, during surprise checking of the quality of edibles in the open marked slapped fine for Rs. 50 thousand to the shopkeepers found involved in selling the adulterated Food items besides defying the sanctity of the holy month of Ramazan, the official sources on Wednesday said.

The concerned authorities sources told APP here that a surprising square of Food Testing body comprising Food Technologist Mohammad Jalil and Assistant Food Safety Officer Asif Riaz aboard a mobile Food Testing Lab checked oil, ghee, spices, beverages and milk shops at various shops across the city.

During the checking, fines for a total of Rs 50,000 were imposed on the violators.

"Strict legal action is being taken against the shopkeeper found involved in the sale of adulterated and substandard items", the sources said and added cases had been instituted against the adulterers as per the law.

The authorities asserted that in order to comply with the instructions from the government, the State food department has launched intensive drive to check the quality of the items on a daily basis.

The AJK government was determined to provide quality items to the citizens as per the rules of hygiene, the sources underlined.

On this occasion, the mobile food testing team of experts also tested 47 milk samples and issued notices to several of the milk sellers for selling adulterated product, the sources said.

APP/ahr/378