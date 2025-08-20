- Home
Adulterers & Illegal Profiteers Of Edibles Fined Over Rs 11.69 Lakh During Surprise Checking In Mirpur
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Under the spirit to ensure supply of quality and hygienic edibles to the consumers at reasonable prices in Mirpur district, the duty magistrates led surprise checking teams of the local Food Authority that conducted at least 187 raids on the food outlets in different markets in the district and fined the violators Rs 11,69,600, it was officially said.
During this campaign, launched on the special directives of the District Magistrate Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, the law enforcement raiding teams imposed fines of Rs 11,69,600 on violators, with warnings issued to several of them of the imposition of heavy penalties in case of denying the law through supplying substandard food items, an official spokesperson of the district administration told APP here on Wednesday.
The spokesperson continued that in addition to checking at entry points daily to provide pure and quality milk throughout the district, 69 milk samples will be taken during the inspection, of which 41 samples were satisfactory and 28 were found to be mixed with water, while 21 samples will be sent to the laboratory for chemical adulteration in milk, of which none of the samples were found to be mixed with chemicals.
Thus, no substandard milk was found or destroyed during the inspection. Last month, 155 meat shops were inspected across the district to check the quality of meat, and tanks and water filter plants of 10 hotels were also checked to check the quality of water, while 42 different marriage halls and marquees were checked in the district.
Similarly, health SOPs will also be checked in 145 hotels, marriage halls, and marquees to ensure that hygiene rules are followed, he added.
Besides, the prices of food items were also checked and those who charged more than the prescribed rates were fined and arrested, and cases were also registered against them. To check the quality of petroleum products across the district, the scales of petrol pumps and the weights and prices of gas cylinders were also checked.
Various actions were taken against those who increased or decreased the weights. Thus, the quality of medicines and implementation of health SOPs were checked by the Drug Controller at pharmacies and medical stores across the district.
"Stringent actions are also being taken against those selling unhealthy, substandard, and expired goods across the district under the auspices of the Food Department," the spokesperson asserted.
The public, meanwhile, has commended these actions, expecting that the quality of food items in Mirpur district will be maintained at all costs if the drive for reformation and checks and balances continues.
