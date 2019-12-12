UrduPoint.com
Advance Salary For Christian Employees

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:39 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The christian employees of Mahar Medical College Hospital (MMCH) Sukkur will get their salary for month of December, before 20th of current month so that they could celebrate Christmas.

This was informed by Medical Superintendent Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani, here on Thursday.

Khamisani said that MMCH administration has also been directed to arrange a function in connection with Christmas wherein Christmascake will also be cut in order to share the celebrations of Christian community.

