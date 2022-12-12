Advance salary to pay christian employees: MS Sukkur hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Christian employees of Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur (MMCH) will get their salary for month of December, 2020 before 20th of current month so that they could celebrate Christmas with favour and enthusiasm.

This was informed by Medical Superintendent Dr Altaf Awan, here on Monday.

Dr Awan said that MMCH administration has also been directed to arrange a function in connection with Christmas wherein Christmas cake will also be cut in order to share the celebrations of Christian community.