Advanced baggage inquiry system inaugurated at Sialkot international airport

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The advanced lost and found baggage inquiry system started functioning at Sialkot international airport here on Monday.

Vice Chairman of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Muhammad Afzal Shaheen inaugurated this advanced system.

On the occasion, he said that SIAL airport had become the first airport in Pakistan for providing this advanced facility about lodging the complaints of baggage lost and found.

He said that now quick response through SMS on the complainant's mobile phone would be given in this regard.