Advanced Class Courses For Inspectors To Start From Sept 15

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

The advanced class courses for inspectors will start from Tuesday, Sept 15, at Police Training College, Chung here and Police Training College, Sihala, Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The advanced class courses for inspectors will start from Tuesday, Sept 15, at Police Training College, Chung here and Police Training College, Sihala, Rawalpindi.

According to Police Department sources, about 143 inspectors of the Punjab Police, Pakistan Railways Police, Gilgit-Baltistan Police and City Traffic Police Islamabad would participate in the advanced courses.

Regarding advanced class courses, DIG Training Punjab Dr Suleiman Sultan Rana issued a letter to the heads of all regions of the province including CCPO Lahore, Railway Police, Gilgit-Baltistan Police, National Highways and Motorways Police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Punjab Constabulary and other agencies concerned.

The letter directed the officers participating in the course to report to the training colleges by Sept 14 evening with medical fitness certificate from their respective DHQ hospitals.

According to details, 71 inspectors will complete advanced class course at Police Training College Chung Lahore including two officers of Pakistan Railway Police while 15 from Lahore, 10 from Bahawalpur, six from Dera Ghazi Khan, 21 from Faisalabad, five from Multan and seven from Sahiwal and five inspectors from Sheikhupura.

Similarly, 72 inspectors from Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan Railways and City Traffic Police Islamabad would complete the Advanced Class Course in Police Training College Sihala Rawalpindi.

There would be 20 inspectors from Rawalpindi region, 20 from Gujranwala, 11 from Sargodha, eight from Gilgit-Baltistan Police, three from Pakistan Railways Police and 10 inspectors from City Traffic Police Islamabad.

DIG Training Dr Suleiman Sultan Rana directed Commandant Police Training College Chung and Police Training College Sihala, Rawalpindi to make best arrangements for completion of training courses as per the schedule issued.

